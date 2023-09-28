It’s Sunday Night Football, Taylor’s version.

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to attend this Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports posted the news on Wednesday afternoon, to X, formerly Twitter.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

“Taylor Swift is expected to attend the @Chiefs at @nyjets game in person to support Travis Kelce, sources tell @FOS. Her appearance could create huge TV ratings for NBC Sports’ ‘Sunday Night Football.'”

NFL ratings are feeling the so-called “Taylor Effect.”

Ratings for this Sunday’s Chiefs game went through the roof and many chalk that up to the “Blank Space” singer being in the stands.

The game received 24.3 million viewers and was the most-watched telecast of the week on any network, according to Fox Sports PR.

The network noted the female demographic of the game, saying that it ranked first among females ages 12 to 17 and 18 to 49.

Swift surprised fans by sitting in Kelce’s box suite right next to his mom, cheering on the Chiefs decked out in a team jacket and screaming “Let’s f—–g go!” when Kelce scored a touchdown.

Traylor, as fans have lovingly called the rumored couple, have been linked for some time after Kelce revealed he tried to shoot his shot with the popstar during her Eras Tour.

In July, Travis went public with his crush after trying to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number before one of her concerts, but the two didn’t meet.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis revealed to Jason on their podcast, “New Heights.” “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Following those comments, the pair were reportedly “hanging out.”

Then finally Swifties rejoiced to see the two together publicly after the Chiefs game last week.

Kelce broke his silence about that big game during his podcast.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy, that was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite, the friends and family, had nothing but great things to say about her. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was excited she was there, that s–t was absolutely hysterical,” he continued.

“It’s definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”