This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Big news for Taylor Swift fans in Southern California.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress had added three shows to her Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The additional dates mark the first time an artist has performed five live performances at the Inglewood venue, which is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

“Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, after announcing 8 new shows last week, 17 additional shows have just been added to the U.S. leg of the tour,” a press release read.

The “Bad Blood” singer posted the news to her Instagram story with an updated list of concert dates with a link that said, “17 dates added.”

Instagram: Taylor Swift

HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN will join Swift on her L.A. tour dates.

Swift will perform at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9.

Presale tickets for all shows begin on Nov. 15. The general public can purchase tickets starting on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.