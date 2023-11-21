Taylor Swift channeled some Barbie energy during her recent show in Brazil.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed the singer had broken the heel off her shoe during Monday’s show in Rio de Janeiro, but decided to shake it off and keep going.

A fan video posted to X, formerly Twitter, showed the singer adjusting her shoe.

“@TaylorSwift13 taking out the sole of her shoe #RioTSTheErasTour,” the tweet read.

“You’re making me feel amazing right now,” the “Karma” singer can be heard saying to fans.

A second video posted to the platform shows the singer walking on tiptoe as one of the heels of her bejeweled Christian Louboutin boots is missing.

However, by the way she’s walking you wouldn’t even notice.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift is releasing her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film on Oct. 13. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

“Taylor Swift is so real life Barbie that even he broken heel didn’t affect the position of her foot,” posted a fan to X.

Fans then pieced together that she threw the broken piece to the crowd. She wasn’t adjusting the sole at all.

“Her heel seems to have broken off, which is what she’s fixing/throwing to the side,” posted another Swiftie.

The heel did end up in good hands.

One fan ended up retrieving it for the ultimate souvenir.

When The Eras Tour kicked off in March, Louboutin promoted its partnership with the singer by promoting “custom-made styles.”

“For ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,’ the Maison produced a range of both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and heels heights, featuring one by one hand-applied intricate crystal embroideries and colorways,” the designer explained.

Swift has shows in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 24, 25 and 26. She then heads to Tokyo on Feb. 7.

The Tour returns to the United States on Oct. 18, 2024 when it arrives in Miami. She’ll then make stops in New Orleans and Indianapolis.

The international tour wraps up in December of 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“The Eras Tour Film” is currently in theaters.