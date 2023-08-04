Taylor Swift fans had a late night on Thursday, as the star’s first set at SoFi Stadium lasted more than three hours.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia and Bianka, were among the 70,000 people at The Eras Tour show.

Swifties caught a heartfelt moment between the “Bejeweled” singer and little Bianka.

Instagram: Vanessa Bryant

The 6-year-old was gifted a hat during the show with the number 22 on it, a sweet nod to her hit track from her “Red” Album, while Swift performed it live.

After giving her the hat, the two shared a sweet hug.

Vanessa captured the moment and put it on Instagram with the caption, “We love you Taylor Swift.”

The gesture left many teary-eyed.

“Taylor Swift gave the 22 hat to Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Bianka, the hug has me in tears, LA Night 1,” tweeted one fan account.

Prior to the show, Vanessa shared a photo on her Instagram story of her outfit. Her denim jacket honored both Kobe and Gianna.

The back of the jacket had a photo of Swift and the Black Mamba together. The image featured her late husband from 2015 when he presented the singer with a banner for setting a record for the most sold-out shows at Staples Center, which is now Crypto.com Arena.

Instagram: Vanessa Bryant

She showed a patch on the jacket that said “Say you’ll remember me.” The lyrics are from Swift’s hit “Wildest Dreams.”

Instagram: Vanessa Bryant

She then later showed off her massive amount of friendship bracelets. One said Kobe and the other said Gigi.

Instagram: Vanessa Bryant

Thursday night’s show is the superstar’s first of six shows at SoFi Stadium. Her other shows are on Aug. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

While the shows are marked as sold-out, tickets are available on many resale sites.