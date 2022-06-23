Are you ready for it, Swifties?

Taylor Swift teased new music on her Instagram story Thursday morning.

Her new song “Carolina,” is set to be released at midnight. It’s from the film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Swift’s social media post shows the song’s title against a woodsy-type background and features a snippet of the singer’s vocals.

Back in March, the “Red” singer mentioned working on music for the film via an Instagram post.

“Where ‘The Crawdads Sing’ is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” her caption read. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant, Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

Swift went on to say that she wrote “Carolina” all by herself and asked her friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. She said she wanted to “create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

The film adaptation of Delia Owens’ best-selling novel stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”), Taylor John Smith (“Sharp Objects”) and Harris Dickinson (“The King’s Man”). It’s directed by Olivia Newman (“First Match”) and is produced by 3000 Pictures and Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine.

The story follows Kya Clark, an abandoned orphan who raises herself in the marshes of North Carolina in the 1950s and who later deals with the legal system after being named a suspect in the murder investigation of a man with whom she was once involved.

According to author Delia Owens’ website, the book has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” hits theaters July 15.