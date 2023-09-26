Are you ready for it?

Swifties across the globe, Taylor Swift has a major announcement for you.

On Tuesday she revealed her Eras Tour movie will be hitting theaters around the world.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide,” she posted to Instagram. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

In August, Swift announced her record-breaking tour was headed to the big screen.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote.

Purchase tickets now at TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theater’s website.