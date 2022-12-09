Taylor Swift is getting into the director’s chair.

The singer is set to make her directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced on Friday morning.

According to Deadline, Swift’s writing pen has been used to write an original script that the company will produce.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Swift famously wrote and directed her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” a 15-minute music video for the song under the same name. The film starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. It was recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and International Film Festival.

“All Too Well: The Short Film” is one of the year’s eligible short film submissions for the upcoming 95th Oscars, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

So far there’s no release date to the “Anti-Hero” singer’s project with Searchlight.