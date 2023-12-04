Taylor is on top.

This has been Taylor Swift’s year and she has achieved another major milestone that no other living artist ever has.

She has five albums simultaneously on the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The singer’s latest re-recorded album “1989: Taylor’s Version” is back at number one for a third week on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

But, that’s not all.

The others on the list include the 2022 album “Midnights,” which is number three.

Her 2020 album “Folklore” is number five, 2019’s “Lover” is at number six and 2010’s “Speak Now” is number 10.

The only other artist to have five of the Top 10 albums in the country was Prince in the week following his death. According to Billboard, Prince’s albums on the list were “The Very Best of Prince,” the ” Purple Rain” soundtrack, “The Hits/The B-Sides,” “Ultimate” and “1999.”

Swift’s feat comes days after Spotify named her 2023’s Global Top Artist.

According to the 2023 roundup, Swift was streamed over 26 billion times within this past year.