We all know Taylor Swift is worth a lot of money, but so is her cat.

The “Midnights” songstress’ cat Olivia Benson is reportedly worth a whopping $97 million.

That big figure is according to a report from All About Cats.

Swift’s furry friend has appeared in several commercials alongside the pop singer, which includes Diet Coke, AT&T and DirecTV.

The rankings are determined by Instagram analytics, which estimates how much each of these pets could make per post on the social media platform.

Olivia is actually the third-richest pet.

The animal to take the top spot on the list is Gunther, a German shepherd owned by the Gunther Corporation, with a net worth of about $500 million.

Like the saying goes, every dog has its day.