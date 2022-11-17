Taylor Swift fans didn’t just break Ticketmaster when they attempted to get tickets for the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour, they also broke a record for tickets sold in one day.

“Over two million tickets were sold for Swift’s shows on Nov. 15, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” Ticketmaster revealed in a blog post.

Presales for the highly anticipated tour started on Tuesday, but as more and more Swifties logged on with their presale code, the ticket website crashed leaving many with error messages. The vast turnout caused Ticketmaster to crash and fans to become furious.

The site said it prepared for a large turnout but fans exceeded that expectation.

“Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for Taylor’s Verified Fan, which is the largest registration in history,” the blog post read. “This time a staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests – 4x our previous peak.”

The turnout was so large, in fact, that Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that sales to the general public had been canceled.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted.

The large demand for tickets to the tour prompted Swift to add 17 additional tour dates prior to tickets going on sale. She’s set to play five shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the first artist in the stadium’s history to do so.

Swift’s tour kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Ticketmaster’s troubles come as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) sent a letter to the head of Live Nation Entertainment accusing the company of abusing its market positions and violating a consent decree amid widespread criticism of fans struggling to get tickets.