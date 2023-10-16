Fans shaking it off while watching the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film in theaters are prompting conversations about movie etiquette.

A video inside one theater went viral after it showed Swifties dancing and singing out loud with their phones out during the screening. All of this is a general faux pas when watching a movie.

The post has been viewed more than 20 million times on TikTok but has received much criticism. Many say they feel the behavior is disrespectful to those who came to enjoy the film.

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Plz this isn’t a real concert I wanna actually hear Taylor and watch the movie,” wrote one fan in the comment section of the video.

“Suddenly I don’t wanna go,” another wrote.

“I wanna hear Taylor sing not ya’ll puhleaseeee I just wanna be comfy and watch the cinematography,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a statement from AMC said they encourage dancing and singing throughout the concert film, but they did ask guests not to dance in their seats or obstruct other people’s views.

Swift herself encouraged fans to treat the film like her concert.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” the pop star wrote on Instagram when the film was announced.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is in theaters now.