He’s the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and she’s in the box suite.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused quite a frenzy when they appeared publicly for the first time since rumors of their budding romance started weeks ago.

This has had an impact on Kelce’s brand, in a good way.

Sports and business investor Joe Pompliano pointed it out on X, formerly Twitter.

“Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours: 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD, Gained 300,000+ social media followers, +400% increase in merchandise sales, Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL,” he wrote. “That’s the Taylor Swift effect.”

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

While many eyes were on the “Karma” singer sitting in the box suite with the NFL star’s mom during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce was putting in major work on the field.

He finished the game with seven catches for 69 yards and a 3-yard score, which helped the team defeat the Chicago Bears 41 to 10.

The showdown ended up being the highest-rated football game this weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The game received 24.3 million viewers and was the most-watched telecast of the week on any network, according to Fox Sports PR.

The network noted the female demographic of the game saying that it ranked first among females ages 12 to 17, 18 to 49.

Once the two were seen together, his jersey became a hot ticket item. He saw a nearly 400% increase in jersey sales, Fanatics told TMZ Sports.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” Fanatics said.

Boardroom noticed Kelce gained over 250,000 Instagram followers last week, and 80,000 of those were from just Sunday.

The site noted that it was more than he gained after winning “both of his Super Bowls combined.”

It’s still unclear if the two are officially a couple.

A source told People that they’re just getting to know each other.

“They’re having fun,” the source said. “This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family.”