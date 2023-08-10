Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift made fans’ “Wildest Dreams” come true on Wednesday night with a major announcement.

During the singer’s final show at SoFi Stadium, she announced to fans she was re-releasing her popular album “1989.”

The news was so massive, it was even spread across the roof of the Inglewood home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

The 2014 album is the fourth project the “Shake It Off” singer has re-released in a move to own her music after her previous catalog was sold by music manager Scooter Braun.

According to the star’s website, the re-recorded version will feature 21 songs. This also includes five previously unreleased songs from the vault.

Taylor’s version of the album will drop on Oct. 27.

As for The Eras Tour, it now moves to Mexico later this month. Swift will have more shows in the United States next year.