‘Ted Lasso’ stars talk Emmy nominations on red carpet for season 2 premiere

Doug Kolk was on the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso” where the stars of the show reacted to their many Emmy nominations. “Ted Lasso” returns to Apple TV+ on July 23.
Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 15, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Doug KolkPosted: / Updated:
Doug Kolk was on the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso” where the stars of the show reacted to their many Emmy nominations. “Ted Lasso” returns to Apple TV+ on July 23.
Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 15, 2021.