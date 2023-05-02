As good as the cast is, “Ted Lasso” works because the show has so much heart and that heart comes from the scripts.

While the show’s third and final season is underway, could it really be the end of the road for these lovable characters?

It may not be.

At least that’s what was told to KTLA 5’s Andy Riesmeyer.

He caught up with the cast at Hollywood’s Goya Studios on Monday as they launched the Think Apple TV+ FYC Space.

“We set out to tell a three-part story. We’re going to finish that and then we’re going to take a second then we’ll decide after that,” explained Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in the series. “Maybe we’ll decide nothing, or maybe we decide to come back. I don’t know. But we cannot say with finality that it’s over.”

Hunt, along with Jason Sudeikis, not only stars in the show but the pair developed the series.

Actor Moe Jeudy-Lamour who plays Thierry Zoreaux discussed what it was like working with Sudeikis.

“When it’s all the locker room Jason is like a conductor, like an orchestra conductor,” he explained. “I think he’s got a big heart. It’s very funny. It’s progressive and it pushes comedy writing.”

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is streaming now on Apple TV+.