“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice tied the knot to beau Luis Ruelas just last month and still has that newlywed glow.

“It was so magical, it was a beautiful day,” she gushed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Everything was amazing, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the wedding special.”

Of course, Sam asked her about her extravagant bridal up-do, which she revealed took over three hours to put together. While it did weigh heavily on her at one point, she didn’t miss a beat on her big day.

“I’m from Jersey, so I can take it,” she said proudly.

While many know Giudice from flipping tables on the Bravo reality series, she’s teamed up with her friend Melissa Pfeister for a new podcast called “Namaste B$tches,” to flip the script on how people perceive her. Pfeister is a podcaster, Food Network show host, and Stanford Medicine certified nutritionist.

“Being on a reality show and being on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey it is drama-based because there are other housewives on there also,” the “Skinny Italian” author said. “So, it’s not me by myself.”

“That shows nothing of the actual person that Teresa really is,” Pfeister said about her friend. “You don’t get the full scoop of who she is by just watching ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.'”

The duo explained that their podcast is focused on all the important things in their lives, but most importantly, they want listeners to know who they really are.

“It’s an inside look to everything you don’t see,” the nutritionist explained. “It’s an inside look to what we are: moms, as wives, life, fitness.”

You can listen to “Namaste B$tches” wherever you get your podcasts.