Actress Teri Hatcher is returning to the stage for the first time in 20 years as Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” musical.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that she felt “insecure, but excited” about her big comeback.

“I have been away from the stage for a long time and from singing with this kind of rigor,” she revealed. “So, it is with some insecurity that I approached it, but I love a challenge. I’m really surrounded by great people. It is a really fun role.”

To prepare her vocal cords, Hatcher dished on the exercise she does to make sure she’s ready when it’s showtime.

“I’m on my treadmill at a 6.0 incline at about a 3.5 miles-per-hour pace, and I am doing the show, and singing it and talking it,” Hatcher explained. “It’s part of the stamina training because it’s been a long time since I’ve exercised that muscle.”

Hatcher is also starring in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ upcoming movie “Mid-Love Crisis.” She called the project “higher-minded.” The film is about a woman turning 50 whose world turns upside down by a variety of events.

“It’s obviously still funny and still happy,” she said. “We were allowed to have the gravitas of just honestly looking at ‘what is it like when your life doesn’t seem to be turning out how you planned for 20 years and what do you do with that feeling?'”

“Mid-Love Crisis” premiers on Oct. 9 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9 p.m.

Guests can purchase tickets for “The Addams Family” musical comedy here.

The show will take place at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. It kicks off on Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 23.