The Best in Drag Show will return to The Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday October 2.

Proceeds from the drag show benefit the Alliance for Housing and Healing, an organization that helps people living in poverty with HIV/AIDS.

Drag queens Kay Sedia and Lotta Slots told KTLA Entertainment Anchor Megan Telles more about the drag show and the organization it benefits.

Slots says the Alliance for Housing and Healing “Puts [people] in group homes and apartments and getting them stabilized. They believe that if you have a stable environment, you will take your medications more consistently. We want a generation that doesn’t have to struggle with HIV/AIDS.”

When asked to describe The Best in Drag Show, Kay Sedia put it plainly, “It’s like the ghetto version of Miss America.”

For more information about The Best in Drag Show click here.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on October 2, 2022.