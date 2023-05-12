The force is still strong – with the old Star Wars movies.

An unscientific Facebook survey of more than 600 Star Wars fans on May the Fourth found the original Star Wars trilogy is still the favorite.

Fans were asked to weigh in on the 11 major theatrical releases.

“Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back” landed at number one, edging out “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” by just three votes. “Episode IV: A New Hope,” the first film in the franchise, ranked third.

The prequels and sequels didn’t fare well, and only 18 people voted for 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which landed at the bottom of the list (and bombed at the box office).

Fans were also asked to vote for their favorite Star Wars live-action series and favorite characters.

Of the Disney+ live-action series, “The Mandalorian” was a runaway #1, leaving “Andor,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “The Book of Boba Fett” marooned in a galaxy far, far away.

There was also no competition for the best Star Wars movie villain.

79% of those surveyed voted for Darth Vader vs. Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Jabba the Hutt, and a cadre of other galactic bad guys.

The battle for Favorite Star Wars Main Character was a little closer.

Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, and Luke Skywalker each received over 100 votes. But the “scruffy-looking nerf herder” Han Solo (who shot first) ranked #1 with more than 53% of the votes.

Those who participated in the survey were allowed to vote for multiple options in each category.