Katie Stevens talked to KTLA’s Sam Rubin starring in HGTV’s first-ever Christmas movie, “A Open House Christmas.”

Her character helps her mom sell and renovate her house and in the process, she rekindles a romance with her former high school sweetheart who ends up being her real estate agent.

Stevens also talked about her time and friends on the Hulu series “The Bold Type” and gave some insight into her life and marriage with Paul DiGiovanni, as they await the arrival of their first child.

“A Christmas Open House” is currently available on Discovery+ and it will premiere on HGTV, on Dec. 7, at 10 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 28, 2022.