Johnny Bananas talked about traveling the world, and shared that some of his favorite travel destinations are Montreal, Hawaii and Mauritius.

He also talked about returning for Season 38 of MTV’s “The Challenge.” He shared that this is his 21st time competing on the show and that he is blessed to be able to return after a hiatus for a few years. Johnny explained that you have to be “good at everything” to be able to win, and he also said that his confidence is part of the reason he has won so many times.

New episodes of “The Challenge: Ride or Die” air at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News