The CW is preparing to premiere its newest series “100 Days to Indy” by inviting the public to a screening event.

It will take place Wednesday, April 12, at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention Center.

There will be a red carpet event featuring more than 30 Indy car drivers that star in the series. The red carpet opens at 5:30 p.m. and followed by the first-ever screening of the show at 7 p.m.

After the screening, guests are invited to stay for a Q&A featuring drivers and executive producers of the show.

There are still tickets available for Wednesday's screening event.

“100 Days to Indy” premieres April 27 at 9 p.m. on The CW.