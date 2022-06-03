When it comes to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” nothing is off the table when it comes to poking fun of current events- not even the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

The show has created a monument mocking the attack and it’s dubbed “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection.” It featured monuments of former President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R- FL) and more

The show’s correspondents, comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng, were at Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City bright and early to show off the exhibit. A similar display was placed in New York on the one year anniversary of the attack.

“We want people to come out here and remember the heroes who tried to spin January 6th into something it wasn’t,” Wood explained.

“We’ve got all the greats,” said Chieng “We’ve got Tucker Carlson over here, obviously the Michael Jordan of it President Trump,” Chieng joked.

“All of the heroes of the ‘freedomsurrection’ are here, so you can always remember to never forget,” Wood said. “They’ve already forgotten, but they should remember differently.”

With the Biden Administration being in office for a year and a half, the comedians admit political fodder is a bit harder to come by these days. However, they’d prefer it.

“I would rather have the challenge of figuring out what to joke about, versus having to choose amongst 40 different jokes,” Wood explained. “I’m not going to sit here and say this administration is perfect, but at least their news is a little more slower, and the scandals a little less frequent, so we can have time to figure out what we’re doing wrong.”

The “Heroes of Freedomsurrection” is on display from June 3 to June 5 at Westfield Century City Nordstrom Plaza.