Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour,” Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie was supposed to land in theaters the same day as the horror movie “The Exorcist: Believer.”

It even prompted the use of the hashtag #Exorswift on X, formerly known as Twitter. Even Blumhouse, the production company behind the frightening sequel, got in on the trend.

“Taylor Swift, you and me would be a big conversation. See you at the Blumhouse? #Exorswift,” Blumhouse tweeted.

Swifties know the singer’s favorite number is 13, hence why the film hits theaters on Oct. 13, which is also a Friday. A perfectly spooky day to release the frightening flick.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Photo: Blumhouse/ Universal

However, that has since changed.

“The Exorcist: Believer” has now bumped up its release date a week earlier due to Swift’s movie.

“Look what you made me do. ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ moves to 10/6/23,” Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse and producer of the movie tweeted. “#TaylorWins.”

Swift’s film has broken AMC’s record for first-day presales, beating out “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer announced her movie on Thursday in a post to social media.

Twitter: Taylor Swift

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote on X.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote.

The announcement came with a teaser video of a montage of Swift’s tour. Tickets can be purchased here.

AMC Theaters, Cinemark and Regal are the chains participating in the film’s release.

Adult tickets are $19.89, a tribute to her album “1989,” and for kids, it’s $13.13, which is Swift’s favorite number, as her birthday is Dec. 13.