Wendy Raquel Robinson has played the no-nonsense powerhouse Tasha Mack on “The Game” since the show’s beginning in 2006.

The series has gone through three networks over the past 17 years and is now on Paramount+ for its second season. When the Los Angeles native found out the show was getting a third life, she was ready to get back on the set.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “Playing the role of Tasha Mack, I want to say she’s iconic, she’s brassy, she’s my alter ego. She’s everything that Wendy wants to be but is a little too shy to do it.”

The “Steve Harvey Show” actress revealed she’s more shy in real life.

“I’m really quiet and demure. I’m a little docile, but sassy on the inside,” she laughed.

Robinson revealed that this season Tasha is experiencing high highs and lowest lows with her physical health and career.

“You’re going to see her having to take her cape off and just be human and that’s a really difficult thing to do when you’re in a high-power position, especially as a woman of color in a man’s world.”

Since the series is based on a football team, Robinson does indeed love the sport. However, she may not be as diehard as you’d expect.

“Everybody expects me to know a lot about football but only because I was a cheerleader in high school — that’s all I know,” she laughed. “I love football and I’m excited about the Super Bowl.”

“Everybody calls me Johnny-come-lately because I come in at the 4th quarter. I want to see who wins!”

When Robinson isn’t talking football, she’s working with the Amazing Grace Conservatory.

“It’s my passion project. So, for the past 26 years- being born and raised here in L.A.- we teach youth 5 to 18, the performing and digital arts,” she explained. “Whether they want to do it in front of the camera or behind the scenes we give them a platform to be freely and fully expressed.”

New episodes of “The Game” drop exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursdays.

The Season 2 finale premieres on Feb. 9.