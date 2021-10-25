The Go-Go’s Drummer Gina Schock says her new book ‘Made in Hollywood’ is for the fans

Gina Schock talked about being in The Go-Go’s and said their chemistry is part of what made the rock band great. She also talked about being a female drummer in an all-girl band and getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gina’s new book “Made in Hollywood” shares her collection of photos of the band.

You can meet Gina and fellow Go-Go member, Kathy Valentine, on Nov. 6 at the Gina Schock “Made in Hollywood” photo exhibition, live Q&A and book signing. More details on the event and other signing events can be found online.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2021.

