This article does contain spoilers.

After months of reshoots, a scathing exposé, failed reviews, and a shortened season – it’s finally over.

HBO’s highly criticized series “The Idol” aired its season finale on Sunday night and left fans baffled and confused.

All season long, fans were shown Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, being taken advantaged of by the sleazy Tedros, played by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Then on Sunday, the tables were turned. Jocelyn transformed herself from a victim to a vengeful queen.

Some fans were a little pleased by this.

“So wait….this last episode was the best out of all five because it actually had a plot and they were taking down Tedros plus no sex scenes but then Jocelyn goes and invites Tedros on stage at the end?” tweeted one person.

However, for others, they were just glad it was over.

“WT- was the whole point of this show. Like no theme, no message, and no point. Just cringe sex scenes paired with cringe dialogue to the tune of The Weeknd for five hours, and Sam genuinely thought he was taking show of the summer,” one person wrote.

“This #TheIdol finale is the messiest ending I have ever seen,” tweeted another.

“Overall I’m confused about this show and its storyline #THEIDOL,”one viewer tweeted, which ended up being the main consensus of the series.

With all that being said, it’s still unclear if the show is coming back.

When rumors swirled that the series was one and done, HBO quickly chimed in on social media.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night,” the network’s PR team tweeted on June 15.

In the meantime, goodbye angel.

Until further notice.