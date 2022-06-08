You don’t have to worry about being the butt of a joke at Marlon Wayans’ upcoming comedy show. The actor/comedian is just going to talk about the person he knows best- himself.

“Everybody gets scared to go to comedy shows like ‘Oh my God, they’re going to pick on me,'” Wayans said. “You don’t have to worry, the joke is on me.”

It seems like comedians these days tend to lean into the contentious political climate, calling out certain people. However, you won’t see that from Wayans.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re Republican. I don’t care if you don’t vote,” the “White Chicks” star explained. “I’m going to talk about me. So, don’t worry about it.”

Wayans returns to the stand-up stage after the pandemic shut things down for a couple of years, and he can’t wait to be back with a live audience.

“I love it, ” Wayans explained. “It’s so good to feel the crowd, to feel the energy.”

Wayans, who’s best known for his “Scary Movie” films is heading back to the genre, but in a more family-friendly way. He’s starring and producing a Halloween movie for Netflix called “Boo,” which is about Halloween decorations coming to life.

“It’s a really cute family movie,” he said. “Believe it or not, I’m doing a family movie. It’s semi-appropriate.”

Wayans’ “The Microphone Fiend Tour” takes place at the Irvine Improv on Friday June 10 at 9:45 p.m., Saturday June 11 at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday June 12 at 9:30 p.m..

For tickets head to improve.com/irvine.