KTLA’s Sam Rubin, Megan Henderson and Chris Schauble caught up with Estaban, Disneyland Resort’s official spokesperson and took a trip down memory lane to talk about some of Disneyland’s most classic rides.

Starting with the oldest ride is King Arthurs carrousel in Fatasy Land that was built in 1922 with dozens of horses, each with it’s own name and unique paint job. “No two horses are alike,” stated Estaban.

The crew got to hop on to the Big Thunder Mountain ride, which was opened back in 1979 and to name a few other classics for you are Mr. Toads Wild Ride, Peter Pan, and Snow White.

As KTLA celebrates its 75th anniversary Disneyland is not far behind, the notorious theme park will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.

Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2 , 2022.