Kelly Hansen has been the lead singer of the iconic 80s band, Foreigner for over a decade. The band has produced some of music’s most popular and memorable hits that include, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Juke Box Hero,” and “Feels like the First Time.”

Hansen talked about what life has been like being in the hit band, working with his bandmates over the years, and what he will look forward to once living life off the road.

It is no longer the “first time” for the band as they head off to do their last and final tour.

You can see Kelly and the rest of the Foreigner group at their farewell tour at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine on Aug. 21, and if you can’t wait until then, you can see them in Las Vegas at the Venetian in March. For the full list of show dates and tour information, just head to foreigneronline.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2023.