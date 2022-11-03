The Manhattan Transfer is saying goodbye to the road with their final farewell tour!

Janis, Alan, Cheryl and Trist are celebrating 50 years since their debut. They talked about how the harmony is what people have loved and kept fans entertained all these years. They find traveling more difficult, so they will carry on making music but just stop touring.

You can see them perform live tonight in downtown L.A. at the Grammy Museum. The special concert and conversation starts at 7:30 pm. For tickets, go to grammymuseum.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 3, 2022.