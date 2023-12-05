The television nominations for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday morning.

Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” lead the pack with six nominations. The show received the nod for Best Drama Series. Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Billy Crudup earned the nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman both were nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon of “The Morning Show” speak onstage during the Apple TV+ segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 19, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HBO’s “Succession” earned five nominations, which include Best Drama Series as well. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Sarah Snook earned a nod for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Matthew MacFadyen is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Sarah Snook, Arian Moayed, Brian Cox, Jesse Armstrong, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck attend the HBO’s “Succession” Season 3 Premiere at American Museum of Natural History on Oct. 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs” and “The Bear” tied with four nominations each.

The full list of nominees is here:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Loki”

“The Morning Show”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

“Succession”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Tom Hiddleston – “Loki”

Timothy Olyphant – “Justified: City Primeval”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Ramón Rodríguez – “Will Trent”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Aunjanue Ellis – “Justified: City Primeval”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – “The Crown”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Ron Cephas Jones – “Truth Be Told”

Matthew MacFadyen – “Succession”

Ke Huy Quan – “Loki”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki”

Celia Rose Gooding – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Karen Pittman – “The Morning Show”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Poker Face”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Drew Tarver – “The Other Two”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”

Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs”

Natasha Lyonne – “Poker Face”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – “Ted Lasso”

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

James Marsden – “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Love & Death”

“A Murder at the End of the World”

“A Small Light”

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”

“Finestkind”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“No One Will Save You”

“Quiz Lady”

“Reality”

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Tom Holland – “The Crowded Room”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Kiefer Sutherland – “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “No One Will Save You”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Small Light”

Sydney Sweeney – “Reality”

Juno Temple – “Fargo”

Ali Wong – “Beef”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – “Fellow Travelers”

Taylor Kitsch – “Painkiller”

Jesse Plemons – “Love & Death”

Lewis Pullman – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Liev Schreiber – “A Small Light”

Justin Theroux – “White House Plumbers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – “Beef”

Billie Boullet – “A Small Light”

Willa Fitzgerald – “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Aja Naomi King – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Mary McDonnell – “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Camila Morrone – “Daisy Jones & the Six”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Bargain”

“The Glory”

The Good Mothers”

“The Interpreter of Silence”

“Lupin”

“Mask Girl”

“Moving”

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Harley Quinn”

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Young Love”

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Graham Norton Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: “The Old Man and the Pool”

Alex Borstein: “Corsets & Clown Suits”

John Early: “Now More Than Ever”

John Mulaney: “Baby J”

Trevor Noah: “Where Was I”

Wanda Sykes: “I’m an Entertainer”

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded gala hosted by Chelsea Handler on Jan. 14, 2024 and will air on KTLA 5.