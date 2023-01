Actor Ed Weeks played the role of “Colin” the stag in season one of “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” and is back for more as season two dropped on Jan 12.

He stars alongside the famous Jack Black, Rita Ora, and more as the cast marks out on another adventure and makes their way through multiple countries as the quest expands globally.

Season two of “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” is streaming now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.