Tommy Davidson talked about his journey to music and how it was something that he loved even before comedy. He explained how A lot of people and work have gone into his music and the making of his new single, “Sweet Reunion.”

Davidson touched on how he talks about everyone on an “equal plane” when he is performing his comedy acts and knows that everyone makes a contribution.

Get a chance to see Tommy take the stage live at the Brea Improv this weekend. He’s performing with back to back shows Friday and Saturday night. For tickets, go to thetommydavidson.com.

To get more of Tommy, the first season of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is streaming now on Disney plus.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 1, 2022