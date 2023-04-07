Gabriel Basso is the star of the Netflix action thriller series “The Night Agent.”

The actor plays FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

While talking to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon, Basso was in his garage and showed off his knife-throwing setup. It’s a skill he’s learned, but it’s not for the show.

“It’s sort of hit or miss sometimes,” he laughed.

He then taught Dayna a few things about the hobby.

“There (are) three different methods, there’s full spin, there’s half spin, and there’s no spin. So with no spin, your finger sort of slides up on the spine of the knife, and it’s all where you let it go,” he said. “But, it’s actually not spinning at all. So, you have to adjust where your release is based on your distance.”

Meanwhile, the show has proven to be a success and it’s already been picked up for a second season.

“I’ve gotten a lot of texts from people. A lot of people have reached out to people in my family saying they love the show,” he revealed. “I’m really happy with the response we’ve gotten.”

While Basso was hopeful the series would continue, he tried not to think too much about it while filming.

“I think if you get too far ahead of yourself, you’ll lose sort of the momentum that you have as a crew and as a group,” he said. “There are so many things that are outside of your control as an actor. There’s just so much that could go wrong or could go right that I don’t really worry about that. It’s above my pay grade.”

The series is based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. While there is no sequel to the book and now Season 2 is in the works, Basso is hoping writers focus on his character’s “soul.”

“We’re in the second season and to have the stakes be personal and internal, as opposed to this being at stake and more explosions,” he explained. “I think neat things need to get more significant on the intangible side, spiritual values, all those things need to be attacked by the environment he’s now in. I would like to see (that) because that’s more fun for me.”

Season 1 of “The Night Agent” is streaming on Netflix now.