Actors Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch talked about starring in the new film “The Outfit.”

The film is about Leonard, played by actor Mark Rylance, an English tailor who crafted suits in London’s famous Savile Row. He must outwit mobsters to survive a frightful night.

The film hits theaters Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 17, 2022.