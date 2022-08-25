Entertainment Host Sam Rubin took a trip down to the new and improved Palm’s Casino Resort that is back in action and is open for business. This resort is great for any day and anytime. The resorts poolside is open from early morning to the night time where you can kick back and chill in the cabanas and enjoy a nice day by the pool.

When your done during the day The Palm’s, Pearl music venue is one of the most iconic on the strip. So many artists and moments have happened here, if only those walls could talk. Palm’s VP of Entertainment, Crystal Robinson-Wesley showed Sam around the intimate and infamous venue.

The venue is constantly booking acts and Wesley stated that some of the most amazing acts have preformed there, “even before they were known to the world.”

For the after party nightlife and the perfect place to let loose is the Ghostbar. The bar is newly reopened and is ready for people to be welcomed back to the club for specialty cocktails, great live entertainment and the best views around.

