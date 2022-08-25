KTLA’s Sam Rubin takes a visit to Las Vegas and visits the Palm’s Resort to soak up the sun and enjoy some great food. Sam took it among himself to try out the buffest and new BBQ joint.

Palms Executive Chef, Marcus O’ Brien gave Sam a tour around the buffest table and talked to him about some of the famous dishes.

“Why can’t you have good food and big food and a little bit of everything” said O’Brien. He said that is what the A.Y.C.E buffet is all about. The executive chef is very passionate about his job, the people and the food he serves to the people of sin city. His passion is infections and he stated that he wants to make sure he carries it on to each restaurant.

Chef Michael Simon from Mable’s BBQ took Sam around the smoker and educated him on the types of meats, how they should fall off the bone and the sauces you want to use. “It has a little bit of a bite to it” stated Simon.

Simon said it comes down to the meats and how Mable’s BBQ set themselves apart. Sam fell in love with the BBQ and will definetly be back.

“It’s at a different tear of quality” said Sam.

To try these delicious restaurants head over the Palm’s Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 25, 2022.