For the first time ever, Bravo takes fans of “The Real Housewives” franchise to the United Arab Emirates.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” premiered on June 1 and fans are already hooked over the lavish lifestyles of the six women.

Caroline Brooks is one of the stars of the show and an expat from the United States. Hailing from Massachusetts, the housewife was very familiar with the franchise since its inception in 2006 and couldn’t wait to be a part of it overseas.

“‘The Real Housewives’ franchise is one of the most iconic shows of all time,” she explained. “It is an honor to be on a show like this. I feel incredibly lucky and I’m excited to open the doors to my life for the world to see and let people understand what the ‘new Middle East’ is really like.”

While Dubai may seem like another world compared to Boston, Brooks has lived in the desert oasis for over a decade and doesn’t plan on returning stateside anytime soon.

“There are so many opportunities here, it’s incredibly safe,” she explained. “To me it’s like the New World. Dubai is like nowhere else on Earth.”

While Brooks doesn’t want to move back to the U.S. permanently, she does visit during the summer months to escape the blistering desert heat.

“It gets brutally hot here in the summers, specifically July and August,” she explained. “It gives us a good time to travel around, see our family and avoid the horrendous heat.”

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.