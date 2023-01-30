Finally, WWE fans may have an answer on whether Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his return to the squared circle for Wrestlemania 39.

WWE personality and creative head, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, say it is unlikely the People’s Champ will return to the annual event.

Wrestlemania is considered the Super Bowl of the wrestling world.

“I know for him, and I know his family and his background and everything, there’s a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could,” Levesque explained to YAHOO! “I just don’t think it’s in the cards, but then again, you don’t know. I don’t know.”

Johnson is a third-generation wrestler. Many are hoping with the event being in Los Angeles, and dubbed Wrestlemania Hollywood, that “The Rock” would make an appearance.

Triple H a.k.a. “The Game” went on to explain that he and the “Black Adam” star always have conversations with each other and they would love to work together again.

“We don’t lock the door, he has an open invitation to walk through it any time he wants, but he’s incredibly busy. I think that the respect factor goes both ways, that he wouldn’t want to do it unless he could absolutely do it,” Levesque added. “There’s no way he would show up here and half-a– it, there’s no way he would come and not want to put every single thing he had into it to make it the best he could possibly be.”

“He knows the door is open. When he has the time and availability to do it, he can come in and electrify everybody.”

Wrestlemania 39 is a two-day event happening on April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.