This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Black Adam.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

It appears the DC Universe isn’t smelling what The Rock is cooking.

On Tuesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson updated fans on the future of “Black Adam” and it turns out the franchise will be in the vault for the time being.

Johnson tweeted a statement and said he and filmmaker James Gunn “connected” and “‘Black Adam’ will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

Gunn is essentially DC’s new boss.

However, he did provide fans with a glimmer of hope.

“DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters,” the former WWE superstar’s statement read. “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

The announcement comes days after Henry Cavill revealed that he won’t be reprising his role as Superman per Gunn’s decision. Cavill shocked fans when he made a cameo in “Black Adam” donning the Man of Steel suit.

The major shakeup within the DCU also affected Gal Gadot, who won’t be returning as Wonder Woman.

“The decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens,” Johnson continued.

“After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make ‘Black Adam,’ I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to ‘Black Adam’ with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love,” he concluded.

The Teremana tequila founder introduced “Black Adam” to the world back in October when it hit theaters. However, it turned out to not do quite as well as expected at the box office, according to Variety.

The film is currently streaming on HBO Max.