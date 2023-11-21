You can’t always get what you want, but you actually can if you’re a Rolling Stones fan looking to see the band live.

The Stones announced that they’re hitting the road in 2024 and will perform in 16 cities across the United States and Canada.

“The news you have all been waiting for – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds,” the band posted to X formerly Twitter.

Mick Jagger, from left, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour at The Dome at America’s Center, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The tour comes after the iconic rock band released their latest album “Hackney Diamonds.”

Don’t worry, the band will still play the hits you want to hear like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more.

While music is timeless and age is nothing but a number, Mick Jagger is 80, Ron Wood is 76 and Keith Richards is 79.

These men know their audience.

AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, is the tour’s sponsor.

If that isn’t enough, AARP members will have access to presale starting Nov. 29, which begins at 10 a.m. local time and will conclude on Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. local time. There is an eight-ticket limit.

For those who aren’t AARP members or who don’t qualify, there’s still a presale opportunity for you here.

The last time the band hit the road was their 2021 “No Filter” tour.

The Stones still got it. Their album “Hackney Diamonds” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for the single “Angry.”

The original band members will be joined by “Matt Clifford on keyboards, Darryl Jones, 61, on bass, and new drummer Steve Jordan, 66, handpicked by the late Charlie Watts as his replacement,” according to a news release.

The tour starts on April 28, 2024, at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

It will stop in Southern California at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on July 10, 2024.

The tour will conclude July 17, 2024, at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.