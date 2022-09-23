The luxury cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse has been home to entertainment host Sam Rubin for the past week and he has been taking full advantage of exploring what the ship has to offer. Rubin discovered something that marks the first-of-its-kind — a submarine on board.

This submarine is one-of-a-kind for commercial tourism aboard a ship. The underwater excursion holds six people, one pilot, and can dive 300 meters and 900 feet below the surface.

Rubin caught up with Jason Flesher, Director of Expeditions, to talk about the experience.

Flesher explains the beauty of getting up-close and personal with sea life along with the special treasures you can encounter.

The Scenic cruise was the first to dive into Antarctica commercially and what the expeditionist found was incredible.

“We found old artifacts from old ships, old remnants from the whaling days, so much incredible wildlife to the point where we actually discovered three new species for the scientist,” revealed Flesher.

Even though you are encapsulated in the sphere, you almost forget you’re underwater. The submarine is spacious and a safe voyage for all ages to enjoy.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2022.