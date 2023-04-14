Mark Sheehan of The Script performs at the O2 Arena on February 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist of the Irish pop band The Script has died.

The 46-year-old passed away after dealing with a “brief illness,” the band announced on social media Friday.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the statement read on the band’s Facebook page. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The band is known for hits like “Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.”

Back in 2001, Sheehan founded The Script in Dublin with Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power. Both Sheehan and O’Donoghue were childhood friends and were former members of the band Mytown.

In 2022, the band went on a greatest hits tour, where Sheehan was notably absent for some of the U.S. tour dates to “spend time with family,” according to Sunday World.

“His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” O’Donoghue told the publication in May of 2022.

Sheehan is survived by his wife Rina and their three children.

The Script is set to perform with P!nk during her European tour later this year.