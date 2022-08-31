“Leave the baked ziti at home, we got you covered,” reads the media release about the first-ever official licensed fan convention for “The Sopranos.”

Special guests include the show’s creator, David Chase, Edie Falco, Dominic Chianese, Robert Iler, Vincent Pastroe, Aida Turturro, Federico Castelluccio and David Proval.

The HBO hit saw a resurgence during the pandemic, as many began binge-watching the series during their time in lockdown.

The series aired for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. It received 21 Emmys, five Golden Globes and was honored with two Peabody Awards.

The convention will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Dec. 17 and 18.

“The Sopranos” is currently streaming on HBO Max.