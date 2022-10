The Newport Beach Film Festival took place on Thursday, where everyone from filmmakers to actors made their appearances.

To help make this event memorable, the VEA Hotel helped host some of the film festival goers, including KTLA’s Sam Rubin. The VEA Hotel is across the way from Fashion Island and is newly remodeled and renovated.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14, 2022.