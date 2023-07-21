Bill Geddie, the co-creator of “The View,” has died.

He was the original executive producer for “The View,” when it first aired in 1997. He left in 2014.

The legendary television news producer frequently collaborated with Barbara Walters. The pair worked together for her BarWall Productions for 25 years. Among their projects were Walters’ “The 10 Most Fascinating People” special.

“It’s with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of ‘The View’ co-creator and one of television’s most well-respected producers, Bill Geddie,” “The View” posted on Instagram. “He was a pioneer in television and greatly beloved by ‘The View’ family, creating the show with Barbara Walters and serving as its executive producer for 17 years. ‘The View’ wouldn’t exist without Bill Geddie.”

Host Joy Behar took to Twitter to honor Geddie.

“We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff,” she wrote. “Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I’m forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP ‘VIEWMASTER.'”

The four-time Emmy winner also served as the executive producer of “Tamron Hall” and was a part of “Megyn Kelly Presents” in 2016, which was a series of celebrity interviews.

While Geddie made major moves in television, he was a major family man.

“He was a big deal in TV, but at home, he was an even ‘bigger than life’ husband and dad,” his family said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet?”

Geddie is survived by his wife Barbara and his daughters Allison and Lauren.