Three girls were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a pickup truck over the weekend in Lucerne Valley, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The four pedestrians, two of whom were in wheelchairs, were heading north in the northbound lane of Camp Rock Road near Rabbit Springs Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when they were struck from behind by a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a CHP news release.