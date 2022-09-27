Weeks after The Weeknd abruptly stopped his show in Los Angeles after losing his voice, a new date for the show has been announced.

The postponed Sept. 3 concert has been rescheduled to Nov. 26 at SoFi Stadium, the venue announced on Instagram. Tickets for the original concert will be honored for the new date.

As an extra gift for Angelenos, the “Blinding Lights” singer added another show to his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” for the following day at SoFi.

Earlier this month, “The Idol” star left fans disappointed when he stopped his concert just after three songs.

“I want to personally apologize to the audience,” The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, told the crowd. “I don’t know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

“I’m going to make sure everybody’s good and (you) get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon,” he said to gasps and boos.

Tickets for the Nov. 27 show go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.