The Weeknd wants to take your breath away this spooky season.

The “Blinding Lights” singer is collaborating with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights for a frightening haunted house based on his ominous “After Hours” album, which dropped in March 2020.

“With the eerie sounds of ‘After Hours’ reverberating throughout the experience, guests will step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films,” the park explained in a statement on Tuesday. “As they’re stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors from the mind of the artist, guests will be challenged to survive the night while trapped within the terrifying, unexpected world of ‘The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare.'”

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” explained The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests and immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying,” added Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Hollywood will debut “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” on Sept. 8. It begins Sept. 2 for the Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online or at the Universal Studios Hollywood front gate.